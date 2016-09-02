SNP’s independence drive may break election law, say Tories

The new independence initiative unveiled by Nicola Sturgeon today is at the centre of claims that it may break electoral law.

The Tories have called on the elections watchdog to investigate concerns that voters may be duped into thinking it is an official Scottish Government survey, instead of an SNP initiative.

But the claims have been dismissed by the SNP who say that they party affiliation is made clear in survey forms.

The new "conversation on independence" set out by the SNP leader today will ask Scots their views on issues like Brexit, independence, defence the economy and currency.

• READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon launches new independence drive

But the Tories are pointing to the Political Parties, Elections and Referendums Act 2000 which states that campaign material must include the name and address of the political party which has issued it.

They say the SNP’s ‘National Survey’ collects personal data for the SNP – but has no SNP logos, and uses a design and colour scheme that look like official Scottish Government documents.

Tory chief whip John Lamont has written to the Electoral Commission and Information Commissioner, to ask them to investigate this potential breach of electoral law.

"This is shameless from the SNP – trying to dress up their party political stunt as official business," he said.

"At first glance you’d think this was a leaflet from the Scottish Government. Nowhere does it say it’s actually campaigning material from the SNP.

"Nicola Sturgeon says she want to listen to the people of Scotland. They should listen to the 2 million Scots who voted No in 2014, and the majority of people who now say they don’t want a second referendum."

• READ MORE: Poll: Increase in independence support but majority still No

The Tories also claim that the activist guide, available freely online and published as a separate document from the rest of the survey, does not include the standard "opt-out" disclaimer that the 2000 Act requires.

But Nationalists insist that Tory leader Ruth davidson herself shared an image on twitter clearly containing the "data opt out."

SNP chief whip Bill Kidd added that all survey forms distributed to activists will contain a party political imprint.

He added: "The latest mince from the Tories is a baseless, time-wasting complaints to the Electoral Commission that have no basis in reality.

“For someone who constantly insists that she’s only interested in focusing on the big issues, Ms Davidson must be pretty embarrassed by this petty boomerang attack."