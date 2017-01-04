SNP’s Eilidh Whiteford named sexiest MP in controversial poll

An Scottish politician has been named the UK’s sexiest MP in a controversial poll.

SNP MP Eilidh Whiteford is currently in the Number One spot on SexyMP.co.uk - the most popular banned website at Parliament.

The website is technically banned from being accessed on parliamentary computers and blocked by parliament’s internet filters.

It presents users with pictures of two MPs, and asks them to click on the one they would rather have sex with.

It then presents them with another two MPs, and over time, a scoreboard has built up showing which MPs have been voted for the most.

Dr Whiteford, 47, who represents Banff and Buchan, currently has the highest score on the website in the mixed and female section.

But social media users have questioned the accuracy of the result and claim Tory MPs have been buried “near the bottom of the page”.

On Reddit, one user wrote: “Someone has manipulated the rankings so that Conservative Female MPs are all at the bottom of the rankings.

“You will note that all the Conservative MPs have been buried near the bottom of the page.

“This is not normal. The site wasn’t in this state a few months ago. Historical Rankings shows no significant favouritism for one party over any other.

“This effect is also not seen among male MPs.”

He added: “My best guess is that someone wrote a script to play SexyMP and have it automatically select the non-Conservative option when a Conservative came up.

“I estimate ~200,000 votes in total performed by this script.”

A spokesman for Dr Whiteford said: “There is no comment.”

The website, created by Made in Chelsea star Francis Boulle, has been criticised for being demeaning by rating politicians on sex appeal in the past.

The administrators of the website have been approached for comment.

