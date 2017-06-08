SNP’s Angus Robertson and Alex Salmond ‘could lose seats’

The SNP’s leader at Westminster, Angus Robertson, is reportedly in danger of losing his seat in Moray, if early exit polls are to be believed.

The former first minister Alex Salmond could also be in danger as counts take place across the country.

Mr Robertson has held the seat in the Moray constituency since 2001, but a Tory surge lead by Highlands and Islands MSP Douglas Ross could spell the end for the man who has been the SNP’s main voice at Westminster since 2007.

Exit polls revealed that the Scottish Tories had a 57-per-cent chance of seizing the seat - an SNP stronghold since 1987.

Polls also revealed Mr Salmond’s seat in the Gordon, Aberdeenshire constituency could be under threat from Tory candidate Colin Clark.

Mr Salmond, who resigned as leader of the SNP following defeat in the 2014 independence referendum, won the seat from Lib Dem Malcolm Bruce in 2015, but sources close to the Scottish Conservatives told the BBC they are quietly confident of gaining the seat.