SNP Poll: majority of Scots back Holyrood for indyref2 decision

The majority of Scots think the Scottish Parliament should have the right to decide if there should be a second independence referendum, a new poll has found.

The Survation poll for the SNP also found most people do not think Westminster should have the right to block plans for another ballot.

The findings were published as First Minister Nicola Sturgeon sent a formal request to the Prime Minister asking for powers to hold a referendum.

READ MORE: Brian Wilson: Permanent cacophony of grievance from SNP

It followed a vote at Holyrood in which MSPs backed seeking permission for a referendum to take place between autumn 2018 and spring 2019.

The UK Government has already indicated the request will be declined.

Picture: John Devlin

READ MORE: Poll: majority of Scots don’t want separate Brexit deal

Survation questioned 1,014 people between March 28 and 29.

The pollster found 53 per cent think the Scottish Parliament should have the right to decide if there should be a referendum in Scotland that would allow the people to choose between Brexit and independence while 35 per cent believe the decision is for Westminster. A further 12 per cent said they did not know.

With “don’t knows” removed, 61 per cent opted for Holyrood, with 39 per cent for Westminster.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon attends a debate on a second referendum on independence at the Scotland's Parliament Picture: Andy Buchanan/PA Wire

Respondents were also asked about the timing of a referendum, with 50 per cent stating the Scottish Parliament should have the right to choose when to hold a vote, compared with 39 per cent for Westminster, and 11% who said they did not know.

When “don’t knows” were removed, the figures stand at 56 per cent for Holyrood and 44 per cent for Westminster.

Asked if Westminster should have the right to block a plan for a referendum, 39 per cent said yes, 54 per cent said no and 7 per cent did not know. Excluding the don’t knows, the figures were 42 per cent yes and 58 per cent no.

A spokesman for the First Minister said: “This poll shows that, in trying to block a referendum, the UK Tory government is acting against the wishes of the people of Scotland.

“People also think it should be Holyrood and not Westminster which decides whether to give people a choice on their future, and also on when that choice should be offered to them.

“The Prime Minister says that now is not the time for a referendum - we agree with that.

“But people must be given a choice between independence and a hard Brexit when the terms of the deal are known in 18 months to two years from now.

“Any prolonged bid to block people having their say would be undemocratic, unsustainable and run the risk of public opinion turning even more sharply against the Prime Minister.”