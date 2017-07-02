SNP MSP to play bagpipes in Scotland’s 42 football stadiums

The Holyrood piper Stuart McMillan MSP is using the summer break to combine our national music with our national sport.

McMillan has organised a “pipeathon” that will see him play his pipes in all 42 of Scotland’s senior football stadiums over five days.

The member for Greenock and Inverclyde dreamed up the challenge to raise cash for Clydeside Action on Asbestos, the Andy Adams Fund and Cash for Kids.

Mr McMillan will begin his quest at his home club Morton FC on Monday, 17 July.

He hopes to play his last tune at Hampden on Friday 21st, by which time he will have tested his repertoire of tunes to the limit.