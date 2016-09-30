SNP MP Steven Paterson repays £40 he claimed for dog care

The SNP MSP Steven Paterson has paid back £40 he claimed from House of Commons expenses to look after his dog.

Mr Paterson, the MP for Stirling, was recently named as the fifth most expensive member of the House of Commons when it emerged that he made 833 claims worth £99,366.37 in the 12 months to May 31st.

The claims included one of £40.50 for “arrangements for care of a dog while in London”, which was noted under travel.

A spokesman for Mr Paterson said: “A member of staff made the claim for their travel in error and the amount was repaid.”

A Labour source said: “Steven Paterson must be in the dog house with the SNP leadership. MPs are entitled to reasonable expenses, but taxpayers will rightly question why this claim was submitted. With recent revelations about SNP MPs’ flight costs, it is time for them to remember their responsibilities regarding the use of public money.”

