SNP MP Chris Law refuses to resign party whip

The SNP MP Chris Law has refused to resign the party whip despite a police investigation being launched into his financial dealings.

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon yesterday indicated that the Dundee West MP had not followed the example of Natalie McGarry and Michelle Thomson.

Ms McGarry and Ms Thomson both resigned the whip when they became caught up in police investigations.

Ms McGarry has been charged in connection with alleged fraud offences. The investigation into Ms Thomson’s property dealings are still on-going.

Mr Law became the third SNP MP to become involved with the police when it was revealed he had been questioned and detained. He has not been charged and has been released pending further inquiries.

When asked if Mr Law would resign the whip, Ms Sturgeon said: “He is confident that this matter can be resolved and I think we should let that process take its course.”

When it was pointed out that Ms McGarry and Ms Thomson took the step, the First Minister added: “Michelle and Natalie took the decision to resign the whip. Chris’s position is that he is of the view and he is confident of the view that when he provides the further information to the police that he’s agree to then he will resolve the matter so I think at this stage that process should be allowed to take its course.”