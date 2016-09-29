SNP MP Chris Law questioned by police over financial dealings

Police have questioned Dundee West MP Chris Law as part of an investigation believed to be related to his Spirit of Independence campaign.

Mr Law was said to have been questioned yesterday relating to financial dealings, but has not been charged with any offence.

A source close to Chris Law said:

“Chris attended the police station on Wednesday morning and provided information in relation to a matter under investigation.

“He has agreed to provide the police with further information and is confident the matter will be resolved.

“He has not been charged with any offence.”

Mr Law was behind the Spirit of Independence campaign which saw him travel round Scotland in a refurbished Green Goddess fire engine.

Earlier this week, MP Natalie McGarry was charged in connection with fraud allegations after being interviewed by police.

The MP, who represents the Glasgow East constituency, voluntarily attended a police station in the city on Tuesday morning.

It is understood the alleged offences are linked to her involvement with the group Women For Independence, which was set up in the run-up to the 2014 Scottish referendum, and with the SNP’s Glasgow Regional Association.

The amount of money allegedly involved is a five-figure sum.

Ms McGarry withdrew from the party whip in November as police continued to investigate concerns over missing donations from the prominent pro-independence group she helped set up.

As a result she was automatically suspended from the party, and currently sits as an independent MP in the House of Commons.

MP Michelle Thomson, who represents Edinburgh West, also remains suspended from the party amid an investigation into transactions involving her property firm.

All three MPs were elected in May 2015 when Nicola Sturgeon’s party won all but three of the 59 Scottish seats at Westminster.