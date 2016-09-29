SNP MP Chris Law questioned by police

Police have questioned Dundee West MP Chris Law as part of an investigation believed to be related to his Spirit of Independence campaign.

Mr Law was said to have been questioned yesterday relating to financial dealings, but has not been charged with any offence.

A source close to Chris Law said:

“Chris attended the police station on Wednesday morning and provided information in relation to a matter under investigation.

“He has agreed to provide the police with further information and is confident the matter will be resolved.

“He has not been charged with any offence.”

Mr Law was behind the Spirit of Independence campaign which saw him travel round Scotland in a refurbished Green Goddess fire engine.