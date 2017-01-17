SNP ‘iron discipline’ likened to Mugabe’s political party

A Tory MP has accused the SNP of showing the “iron discipline” of Robert Mugabe’s political party over its Brexit views.

Kwasi Kwarteng compared the SNP to Zanu-PF in Zimbabwe for their staunch opposition to leaving the EU, despite 38 per cent of Scots who voted backing Leave in last summer’s referendum.

His comments came as the SNP led a debate on the rural economy in the House of Commons, during which its Commons leader Pete Wishart said the UK voted Brexit “because the UK doesn’t like immigrants”.