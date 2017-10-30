SNP investigating two cases of sexual harassment

The SNP last night revealed it is investigating two complaints of sexual misconduct as party leaders scramble to address growing concerns over workplace culture at Holyrood and Westminster.

No details have been given about the nature of the allegations, or who they have been made against. An SNP spokesman said it would not provide further comment to avoid deterring other potential victims from coming forward.

Ruth Davidson has ordered a review of party procedures

At Holyrood, Labour and the Conservatives said they were not currently dealing with any claims of impropriety, but parties were braced for fresh revelations at Westminster following reports of a number of lists being circulated by parliamentary staff, detailing dozens of allegations against as-yet unnamed MPs.

Authorities at both parliaments said they will make it easier for parliamentary staff to report sexual harassment by MSPs and MPs, amid growing concern that complaints have not been taken seriously.

Commons Speaker John Bercow has told party leaders to “live up to their responsibilities” to protect staff from sexual harassment as the UK government signalled it will set up a new body to police complaints.

A confidential phone line will be established at Holyrood for staff to report abuse, and the leaders of all political parties will meet tomorrow to discuss a joint response to allegations made at the weekend.

Scottish Parliament bosses revealed they have received complaints of sexual harassment in recent years but that these are in “single figures”.

Although the nature of the complaints was not made public, Holyrood chiefs said the number was at the “lower end of the scale” and did not all relate to MSPs’ behaviour.

Holyrood Presiding Officer Ken Macintosh and chief executive Paul Grice said weekend claims of ­harassment at the parliament were “disturbing and deeply concerning” in a joint statement to all staff.

Meanwhile, human rights lawyer Aamer Anwar claimed to know of a “catalogue” of cases at Holyrood which cut across all parties.

The joint statement said the Scottish Parliament has a “zero tolerance approach” to abuse.

“We would strongly urge anyone who has witnessed or experienced harassment to report it to the parliamentary authorities,” it added.

“We fully appreciate that, regardless of who you are, coming forward with allegations of this nature can be an extremely daunting, indeed traumatic, prospect.

“We have therefore instructed the parliamentary authorities to set up a dedicated, confidential phone line to provide those directly affected or concerned about sexual harassment with a professional source of advice.”

An anonymised survey is also being considered in an effort to gauge the scale of the problem at Holyrood and encourage victims to come forward.

The statement added: “This is a problem which exists across our wider society and the parliament cannot claim immunity to it.

“Over the lifetime of this parliament the number of reported cases of sexual harassment has been very low.

“However, it is important that we ask ourselves whether that truly reflects the scale of the problem or simply reflects a culture where people do not feel able to come forward and report it.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said any harassment of parliamentary staff was “absolutely reprehensible and must be addressed”.

She said: “We cannot and must not be complacent about the position at Holyrood. We need to do everything in our power to make sure that the Scottish Parliament is a workplace where there is zero ­tolerance of such unacceptable behaviours.

“As part of that, it is vital to ensure robust procedures are in place so individuals who raise concerns have confidence they will be fully investigated in an appropriate manner. Indeed, we should expect a similar standard of protection to exist in every place of work across Scotland.”

Tory leader Ruth Davidson has also ordered a review of the way her party deals with abuse complaints in light of the harassment claims.

The Edinburgh Central MSP said: “The allegations that have emerged in recent days are deeply troubling.

“Sexual harassment in the workplace is wrong and must not be tolerated. Those in positions of power, like MPs and MSPs, have an even greater responsibility to lead by example and show respect for all members of staff.

“The Scottish Conservatives take these issues extremely seriously.”

The party set up a support service in 2011 so people who had concerns could raise them directly and in confidence to a specially trained fellow member of staff – not the party whip.

But Ms Davidson said: “In the light of this weekend’s allegations, I have asked for those procedures to be reviewed.”

A spokesperson for the SNP said: “The SNP has had concerns of this nature raised by two different individuals. The individuals and their concerns are unconnected to each other.

“These will be fully investigated but inquiries remain at an early stage.

“We will do nothing to deter people from coming forward and, as such, we will not ­comment further while investigations are ongoing.”

Meanwhile, the Leader of the House of Commons, Andrea Leadsom, told MPs the current system for dealing with complaints is “inadequate” and that failure to respond properly risks bringing Westminster into disrepute.

The statement came in response to an urgent question from Labour MP Harriet Harman following a rash of media reports about alleged misconduct by MPs, including international trade minister Mark Garnier.

Ms Leadsom warned Conservative MPs they risk being “fired” from ministerial roles and losing the party whip if they are shown to have sexually harassed staff members.

“As MPs, our constituents will be rightly appalled at the thought that some representatives in Parliament may have acted in an entirely inappropriate way towards others,” Ms Leadsom told the Commons. “These reports risk bringing all of our offices into disrepute.”

Ms Harman said staff had a right to work in an environment free from “toxic atmosphere of sleazy, sexist or homophobic banter”.

Mr Bercow said he was open to the creation of a new parliamentary body to police complaints of harassment, but added: “In the first instance I hope that parties will live up to their responsibilities, demonstrating both an appetite for change and a practical means of delivering that change without delay. Make no mistake, there is a need for change.”