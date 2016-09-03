SNP hit back at Tories after indy leaflet inquiry rejected

Election watchdogs have dismissed calls for an urgent investigation into leaflets included in the SNP’s new national survey on independence.

The Scottish Conservaties had raised concerns some documents may not state the details of the printer and promoter, as required by election law.

The Political Parties, Elections and Referendums Act 2000 states election material must contain the details of the printer and the promoter.

READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon launches new independence drive

While the printed leaflets state they are “promoted by Peter Murrell on behalf of the Scottish National Party”, Scottish Conservative chief whip John Lamont raised concerns about the online survey, which activists can download and ask people to fill out.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has set the target of contacting two million Scots by the end of November to canvass their opinions on Europe, Brexit and independence.

A spokeswoman for the Electoral Commission said: “The law states that only election material that seeks to promote a political party or category of candidates at relevant elections is legally required to have an ‘imprint’.

“The contents of the ‘activist guide’ associated with ‘the national survey’ do not seek to do this and therefore does not require an ‘imprint’.

“We will be writing to John Lamont MSP to inform him of the reasons behind our decision.”

SNP chief whip Bill Kidd criticised the Conservatives for their “baseless, time-wasting complaints” that have “no basis in reality”.

He added that Scottish leader Ruth Davidson urgently needs to get a grip of her party. “For someone who constantly insists that she’s only interested in focusing on the big issues, Ms Davidson must be pretty embarrassed by this petty boomerang attack.”