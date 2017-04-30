SNP derided by Davidson after its ‘week of chaos’

Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson has said the SNP has presided over a “week of chaos” in national election campaigning.

Her comments follow First Minister Nicola Sturgeon appearing to be at odds with her predecessor Alex Salmond on whether or not independence would be a key issue.

Ms Davidson also criticised the SNP over its approach to the Common Fisheries Policy and EU membership.

She said: “This has been the SNP’s week of chaos. Nicola Sturgeon made a laughing stock of herself by claiming her campaign had nothing to do with independence.

“She was forced into a U-turn after Alex Salmond popped up to say that’s all it’s about.”