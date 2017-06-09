SNP depute leader Angus Robertson loses seat to Tories

SNP depute leader Angus Robertson has lost his Moray seat to the Conservatives.

Mr Robertson, who was the party’s leader at Westminster, was beaten by former MSP and referee Douglas Ross by 18,478 votes to 22,637.

The nationalist had held the seat since 2001 and was defending a majority of 9,065.

The Tories also took Angus and Ochil & Perthshire South from the SNP’s Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh.

READ MORE: Live blog - General Election results from across Scotland



Angus Robertson became one of the SNP’s most high-profile figures after the 2015 election, thanks to a weekly platform at Prime Minister’s Questions.

As group leader at Westminster, and as a result of the SNP’s newly-acquired third-party status, he was handed the task of challenging the UK Government on everything from welfare reforms to Brexit and foreign affairs.

Mr Robertson - who also took over as SNP depute leader in 2016 - has often been lauded for his PMQs performances, earning a reputation as a formidable opponent and potential future leadership contender.

Born in London to Scottish and German parents, he grew up in Edinburgh before attending university in Aberdeen.

He worked as a journalist and then as a European and international affairs adviser to SNP MSPs at Holyrood before he was elected to Westminster in 2001 to represent Moray.

He served as the party’s defence spokesman and, in 2015, was appointed as a member of the Privy Council and the parliamentary Intelligence and Security Committee.

He was the party’s campaigns director for the 2007 and 2011 Scottish elections and previously served as business convener, chairing the SNP’s National Executive Committee, the annual national conference and the policy-making forum National Council.