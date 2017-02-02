SNP councillor ‘homeless’ despite stake in three properties

An SNP councillor is living in homeless accommodation provided by the local authority he was elected to serve – despite having an interest in three other properties.

Vincent Waters, a member of East Renfrewshire Council, was granted a short-term lease for a flat in Thornliebank, south of Glasgow, after presenting himself as homeless last year.

However, his publicly available declaration of interests on the members’ register lists an interest in three private properties – all residential addresses in the East Renfrewshire council area.

Mr Waters, who represents Giffnock and Thornliebank, is a member of the Eastwood branch of the SNP.

An internal investigation was launched into the branch in 2015 following a row over who should stand for the party at the 2016 Holyrood elections.

A spokesman for East Renfrewshire Council said: “Under the terms of the national guidance, any resident who does not have access to a property that they can reasonably occupy is considered to be homeless and the council has a duty to provide them with temporary accommodation.

“Anyone who presents as homeless in East Renfrew­shire and meets these criteria is offered temporary accommodation.”

Mr Waters did not respond to requests for comment.