SNP call for BBC Scotland to get ‘fairer’ share of fees

Allowing BBC bosses in Scotland to spend a “fairer” share of licence fee money could provide an economic boost of £60 million a year, Culture Secretary Fiona Hyslop has said.

Such a move would also mean £100 million a year of additional investment for the creative industries in Scotland and would support 1,500 jobs.

With licence fee payments raising about £323 million a year north of the border, the Scottish Government is calling for BBC Scotland to have “full control of the monies raised in Scotland”.

Ms Hyslop said: “A fairer share of the licence fee money raised in Scotland being spent in Scotland could also deliver up to an additional £100 million of investment in our creative industries, supporting up to 1,500 jobs and contributing an additional £60 million to the Scottish economy.”

The Scottish Government made the case in an updated blueprint on broadcasting ahead of publication of the latest BBC Charter.

It suggested BBC Scotland have “direct control over a level of funding which approximated to that of the revenue generated from the licence fee in Scotland (c.£323 million), less a proportionate contribution for centrally-produced content and services”.

The report said: “This policy, should BBC Scotland gain full control of the monies raised in Scotland from the licence fee, ie. full control of commissioning, could see up to an additional £100 million of investment in Scotland’s creative sector over the course of one year.

“It is estimated that for each £100 million of production spend in Scotland, around 1,500 FTE (full time equivalent) jobs will be supported and up to £60 million will be contributed to the Scottish economy.”

Over the 10-year period of the Charter, “this would see up to £1 billion invested directly into Scotland’s economy and up to £600 million of additional benefit”, the report added.

“This potential economic benefit could also be further enhanced by the sale, internationally, of Scottish-produced programmes, including through the BBC Worldwide model.”

BBC Scotland’s news and current affairs coverage has been under scrutiny since the 2014 independence referendum, with the report saying a “common thread” arising from this was that “the current coverage of both national and international news and current affairs by BBC Scotland is insufficient in both scope, scale and quality of output”.

As a result, the Scottish Government argued a “more comprehensive approach to the news”, giving a “greater voice for Scottish journalists on Scottish issues in the UK network as well as on national and international stories for the Scottish network cannot now be resisted”.

Ms Hyslop said: “Scotland has clear and distinct needs and it’s vital the requirements of our audiences, our production sector and those in our wider creative industries are met.

“The Scottish Government’s proposals lay out measures for increased transparency and accountability, which will help the corporation listen to and reflect its audiences.”

