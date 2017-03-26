SNP and Labour start firing in the battle for Glasgow

Labour and the SNP have launched their Glasgow campaigns for the council elections as they vie to gain control of the historic Labour stronghold.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon joined Glasgow SNP group leader Susan Aitken to launch their manifesto and pledged to create a “true city government” and accused Labour of “letting down” Glaswegians.

Labour Deputy Leader Tom Watson teamed up with Glasgow City Council leader Frank McAveety to accuse the SNP of cutting £377 million from Glasgow’s budget in the past decade and putting an “obsession” with a new independence referendum before all else.

Watson said Labour could win “every election” with the right team and campaign in place.