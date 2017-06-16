SNP and Labour formally sign coalition deal to run Edinburgh

Labour and the SNP have formally signed a coalition agreement to run the City of Edinburgh Council.

The parties on Thursday agreed to work together to lead the council following the local government elections on May 4.

The coalition agreement was signed on Friday by group leaders councillor Adam McVey of the SNP and Cammy Day from Labour.

It focuses on several key areas, including the construction of 20,000 affordable new homes, investment in transport infrastructure, improving waste services and roads maintenance, and the delivery of a City Region Deal.

The coalition will also target educational attainment, building two new secondary schools and 10 new primaries by 2021.

The SNP was the largest party following the elections on May 4, taking 19 of the available 63 seats.

However they were short of a majority as the Scottish Conservatives finished just behind them on 18 seats, while Labour took 12, the Greens secured eight and the Liberal Democrats six.

Mr McVey said: “I am pleased that we have been able to reach this agreement, which will provide stable leadership for the council moving forward.

“This administration will implement a progressive policy agenda which will have as our top priority the improvement of our core public services and dealing with the key issues that face the people of our capital.

“As the city’s youngest ever council leader, I’m keen to bring a new vision to our exciting and vibrant capital.

“The SNP and Labour teams are ready to get to work for the city bringing an energetic, determined approach to address Edinburgh’s needs.”

Edinburgh Council was previously run by a Labour-SNP coalition after the parties took 20 and 18 seats respectively in 2012.

Mr Day said: “Labour and the SNP can offer the strong partnership required to lead the council, and we look forward to working together and putting Edinburgh first.

“Our vision has always been to progress projects and policies which benefit the citizens of Edinburgh and we will continue this throughout our term of office, working with our trade union colleagues and devolving decision-making to local communities as far as possible.

“I call on the Greens to join and support our vision of how we can unleash our city’s potential.”

Andrew Kerr, chief executive of the council, said: “I would like to take this opportunity to welcome the new leaders of the City of Edinburgh Council.

“I look forward to working with them over the next five years to achieve the best for the people of Edinburgh, and to achieve our vision for the capital as a city of the future.”