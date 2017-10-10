Sketch: Nicola Sturgeon keeps SNP members waiting for Indyref2

Some commentators have described the 2017 SNP conference as flat. But try telling that to the two angry men - one sporting a kilt - who were shown the door half an hour before Nicola Sturgeon’s keynote speech.

It looked like they had fallen out with each other, rather than taken umbrage with the worthy conference motions being debated on stage. Security staff did briefly allow one of them back in - but only to retrieve his Glengarry bonnet.

This minor kerfuffle was small beer compared to the calamities that befell the Conservative event last week. When Angus Robertson took to the stage to introduce the headline act there was a sense of purpose among the delegates in the SEC.

Although wounded by the loss of his Moray seat at June’s snap election, Robertson fired up the faithful with a barrage of stats designed to sooth any worries about the party’s performance. “We have won the last seven elections across Scotland,” he said. Any Celtic-supporting SNP members in the room may have been tempted to begin a ‘Here we go, 10-in-a-row’ chant at this point.

Perhaps the biggest cheer of the afternoon came when the former MP added: “There are 1,300 and some days until the next Scottish parliamentary election. And there will also be a referendum on Scottish independence.”

That was as close to a firm date for IndyRef2 as delegated were going to get. Those hoping for the First Minister to add more detail on a second referendum were to be disappointed.

Instead they were offered a greatest hits medley of the SNP in power as well as some new domestic policies to dance to.

Before all that, there was a chance to bash the opposition. She held up a box of Strepsils to mock Theresa May’s cough-stricken speech the week before. There was a good line on the leader-less party that once ruled this city. “These days, ferrets in a sack distance themselves from Scottish Labour,” grinned the FM. Then there was a serious call to Ruth Davidson to find ‘some backbone’ and kick ‘the racists and bigots’ out of her party. Huge applause.

The plan to create a state-owned, not-for-profit renewable energy company was also warmly received.

Ms Sturgeon had earned her standing ovation - even if party members seemed more quietly satisfied than 2015-era ecstatic.

“It was an excellent speech,” said one in the SEC foyer afterwards. “But it would have been nice to hear a date for a second referendum.”

