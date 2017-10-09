Sir Alex Ferguson launches campaign for Mandela statue in Glasgow

A campaign to erect a statue of Nelson Mandela in Glasgow was launched today by Sir Alex Ferguson, with the football legend hailing the late South African president as “an example for the world to follow.”

The former Manchester United boss returned to his home city to lend his support to the newly formed Nelson Mandela Scottish Memorial Foundation, which aims to raise £250,000 to build a permanent public reminder of Mandela’s links with Scotland.

Sir Alex Ferguson is backing the Mandela memorial campaign in his home city. Picture: John Devlin

In 1981 Glasgow became the first local authority in the world to award the African National Congress leader the freedom of the city - at a time when he was still serving a 27-year prison sentence imposed by the Apartheid government.

Sir Alex recalled the several times he met the former South African president, the first being on a Manchester United tour of the country in 1993.

“Twenty minutes, but for me it lasted a lifetime, it was fantastic,” he told a press conference at the City Chambers.

“The remarkable thing about Nelson Mandela was his complete lack of bitterness at being imprisoned for 27 years.

“You have to be special to put to one side what he endured and suffered for over a quarter of a century and then go on to lead his country to democracy and influence his people in such a massive way.

“Nelson Mandela was special. An example for the world to follow.”

The campaign was launched on the 24th anniversary of Mandela’a arrival in Glasgow to accept the freedom of the city.

In a speech at Glasgow City Chambers on October 9, 1993, he said: “While we were physically denied our freedom in the country of our birth, a city 6,000 miles away, and as renowned as Glasgow, refused to accept the legitimacy of the apartheid system, and declared us to be free.”

Sir Alex said he wanted to get involved in the campaign because it was “a good thing to do” and said: “I think Glaswegians understand what struggle is.”

He added: “For decades the ordinary people of Glasgow have played a terrific role in the anti-apartheid movement and as a Freeman of this great city I am proud to play my part in this campaign to honour a very special man.”

Lord Provost Eva Bolander said: “It was 24 years ago today - on the 9th of October 1993 - the late, great Nelson Mandela came to Glasgow to receive his award of Freeman of the City of Glasgow and of eight other cities and boroughs across the United Kingdom.

“I’m proud to say Glasgow was the first city in the world to award him this honour. It took that decision in 1981 while Mandela was still imprisoned by a racist apartheid regime.

“And Glasgow has continued to play a prominent and steadfast role in the struggle to see Mandela, and others, released; and to end apartheid.”

NMSMF chair Brian Filling, who organised Mandela’s visit to Scotland in 1993, said: “In our opinion, Nelson Mandela Place is historically, politically and functionally the ideal location to site a statue of Mandela.

“We hope, with this official launch of our fund raising campaign, the people of Glasgow, Scotland, the UK and the world will respond generously to honour one of the world’s greatest leaders.”