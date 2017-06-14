Sinn Fein to meet Theresa May over DUP deal concerns

Northern Irish political leaders including the Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams will meet with Theresa May on Thursday to discuss plans for a deal between the Conservatives and the Democratic Unionist Party that critics claim will undermine the peace process.

Mrs May will meet with Sinn Fein, the Ulster Unionists, the SDLP and Alliance Party in separate engagements at Downing Street on Thursday afternoon.

It comes amid concerns the Government will compromise its stated impartiality in the region if it enters a confidence and supply deal with the DUP at Westminster.

Sir John Major is one of those urging caution.

Sinn Fein, the SDLP and Alliance have all made clear Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire cannot chair the ongoing process to restore power sharing at Stormont due to their perception he has a conflict of interest.

READ MORE: The future is Orange, declares DUP as Tory deal edges closer

The 1998 Good Friday Agreement commits the UK and Irish Governments to demonstrate “rigorous impartiality” in their dealings with the different political traditions in Northern Ireland.

Sinn Fein’s Stormont leader Michelle O’Neill, who will also take part in the meeting, said: “I will be making it very clear that any deal between the Tories and the DUP cannot be allowed to undermine the Good Friday and subsequent agreements.

“It’s imperative that both governments recommit to the word, spirit and implementation of the Good Friday Agreement if there is to be any prospect of re-establishing the Executive.

“The power-sharing institutions collapsed because of the DUP’s RHI financial scandal and the refusal of previous Tory governments and the DUP to implement previous agreements.

“Progress will not come from a deal between the DUP and Tories to prop up a government in Westminster with an austerity and Brexit agenda but through the full implementation of the agreements and an Executive that respects the rights and delivers for all in society.”

The Conservative-DUP confidence and supply deal, allowing Mrs May to govern despite losing her majority, was expected to be finalised by today, but will now be delayed due to a fatal tower block fire in West London.

Treasury officials are also understood to be working on financial details, with new funding commitments for Northern Ireland expected as a result of DUP demands.

A deal may not be reached until Monday, it has been suggested, pushing back the Queen’s Speech to present the government’s programme until the follow week.

READ MORE: DUP and Sinn Fein at loggerheads over Westminster power deal