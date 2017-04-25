Selfie Queen Karen Danczuk applies to stand as Labour MP

Selfie Queen Karen Danczuk is hoping to enter Parliament after applying to be a Labour candidate at the General Election.

The TV celebrity, who first shot to fame for posting a series of revealing selfies on Twitter, is hoping to be chosen to stand for Labour in the marginal Bury North constituency.

Mrs Danczuk has served as a Labour councillor for four years in her home town Rochdale and was dubbed Britain’s Sexiest Politician by the Sunday People.

She is estranged from her husband and father of her two sons, Simon Danczuk, the sitting MP in Rochdale.

He is currently suspended by the party over a sex-text scandal with a young constituent.

A spokeswoman for Mrs Danczuk, 33, confirmed she had applied to the Labour Party to be selected as their candidate for Bury North.

She will find out next week if she will contest the seat for Labour, currently held by Tory David Nuttall who is defending a wafer thin majority of just 378.

The snap election has meant usual party selection procedures of a panel interview and a vote by local members has been suspended.

Instead candidates in seats where there is no Labour MP such as Bury North will be selected by a panel of the party’s ruling National Executive Committee.

A spokeswoman for the party said candidates selected to stand for Labour in the June 8 poll will be made public on May 2.

Mrs Danczuk has campaigned on child abuse issues after waiving her right to anonymity and disclosing she herself was raped by her own brother as a child.

She gave evidence in court against Michael Burke, who was jailed for 15 years for abusing her and two other women, after a trial last December.

Later she said she wanted to get back into politics to use her fame to help victims of abuse.