Sectarian graffiti spray painted outside Rangers’ Ibrox Stadium

Sectarian graffiti has been scrawled on wall outside Rangers’ Ibrox Stadium in Govan, Glasgow.

‘ORANGE SCUM’ was spray painted on to a wall near the ground’s Harrison Drive by vandals. The club have been made aware of the graffiti and have organised for it to be removed.

The club are set to welcome Dunfermline Athletic to Ibrox on Wednesday evening in the second round of the Betfred Cup.

A spokesman for Rangers said: “This kind of unacceptable behaviour has no place in civilised society.”