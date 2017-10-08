SEC to show Scotland game to stop SNP delegates heading to pub

Scotland’s dramatic late winner in their World Cup qualifying tie against Slovakia on Thursday left jubilant football fans nursing a hangover, but gave SNP chiefs another headache.

With Gordon Strachan’s men facing Slovenia in a must-win match at 5pm today, just as the first day of the conference is drawing to a close, how would they stop delegates flooding out of the venue and into the pub?

The answer: bring the game to them and let them watch it alongside the First Minister.

An SNP spokesman said the match is expected to be played on the giant screen in the main conference hall of the SEC, and added that he was “sure the First Minister will be watching”.

Victory would put Scotland in contention for a Russia 2018 qualification play-off place, potentially sending them to their first international football tournament in 20 years. It would also guarantee conference a ready-made feel-good factor.

No pressure.