Scottish Tories ‘plotting Holyrood boycott’ amid indyref row

The Scottish Conservatives are plotting to boycott Holyrood if the SNP forces through another referendum on independence without the backing of Westminster, according to The Sun.

Party sources have told the paper that Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson could order the walk-out if Nicola Sturgeon progresses plans for a vote even though Prime Minister Theresa May has said “now is not the time”.

Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson is reportedly plotting to boycott Holyrood amid a row over a second independence vote.

Mrs May is expected to issue a formal rejection of Ms Sturgeon’s referendum request in a letter this week.

But it is thought the First Minister could use a grey area to legislate for a vote — and then force Downing Street to fight it in court.

Legal experts say the question of whether Holyrood could approve a referendum by itself has never been resolved.

A party source told The Sun: “We would boycott any attempt to create constitutional conflict by ramming through a Bill outside the legislative competence of the Scottish Parliament.

“People would see through this as a cynical ruse to stoke up grievance.

“Scots are increasingly sick and tired of Nicola Sturgeon’s antics.

“Voters want to see her get on with the day job of running Scotland, not stirring up divisions.”

Ms Sturgeon has promised she will spell out her “next steps” after the Easter recess.

An SNP spokesman said: “If the Tory intention is to try to block indefinitely a referendum, that would be utterly undemocratic.

“It will only be a matter of time before the Tories realise that their attempts to diminish and ignore the Scottish Parliament will backfire on them badly.

“The First Minister will set out her next steps in the coming weeks.”