Scottish Tories allow Twitter abuse councillors back into party

The Tories have been branded “disgraceful” by opponents after allowing two councillors who made abusive online comments back into the party fold.

Alastair Majury and Robert Davies have made "unreserved apologies" over the comments which were made on social media and emerged in the aftermath of this May's council elections.

They have been warned by party chiefs that any repeat of the behaviour will "not be tolerated."

Majury made controversial comments about independence voters and benefit claimants in a series of posts, as well as making an offensive comment about Catholics in 2012.

He stated: "Why is the Catholic Church against birth control? Because they'll run out of children to molest."

The pair represent Dunblane and Bridge of Allan, and Forth and Endrick.

A spokesman for the Scottish Conservatives said: “Having served a suspension, both councillors have been readmitted to the party after offering unreserved apologies for any offence caused.

"It has been made abundantly clear that behaviour like this will not be tolerated in future.”

But Labour MSP Monica Lennon said it was “shocking” to the see the suspensions lifted.

“They have made racist and sectarian remarks that have absolutely no place in our society,” she said.

“We have worked hard in Scotland to try to tackle racism and sectarianism and there is still more to do. Representing your community in local government is a privilege and an enormous responsibility. The Tories have badly misjudged this and must think again.”

And Green MSP mark Ruskell tweeted: “Disgraceful, imagine a racist and an internet troll now deciding on @StirlingCouncil school bullying and equalities strategies.”