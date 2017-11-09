Scottish public spending higher than UK, finds new report

Scots continue to enjoy higher public spending levels than the UK average, official figures today revealed.

And the gap in between Scotland and the rest of the UK on spending for services like schools and hospitals is on the rise, according to the Country and Regional Analysis 2017.

Scots enjoy higher public spending than the UK average

The average Scot receives £10,651 in public spending, compared to £9,159 for the rest of the UK. The gap of £1,492 grew by £72 over the past year, the figures show.

READ MORE: Hard-pressed Scots workers ‘will struggle to cope with tax rise’

The Scottish Government has signalled it is to increase income tax next year to raise more cash for public services.

The highest spend per head is in Northern Ireland at £11,042, followed by Scotland. Wales is next at £10,076 and then England at £8,898.

READ MORE: Sturgeon’s bid to make Scotland a Scandinavian country

The public spending issue has been at the heart of the constitutional debate in Scotland, with pro-union campaigners claiming it shows the "dividend" of Scotland's place in the UK.

The figures take in both devolved services delivered by Holyrood and "reserved" spending from Westminster.

READ MORE: FMQs: 200 new blunders by Police Scotland call centres

The allocation of public cash around the UK is determined by Barnett formula which is designed to provide the devolved administrations with a population share of any increases in comparable spending by UK departments.

More to follow.