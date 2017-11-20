Scottish police and fire services 'to get £140m VAT refund'

Philip Hammond will use this week's budget to refund Scottish emergency services around £140 million in VAT paid over the past four years, it has been claimed.

Reports suggest the Chancellor will repay the full amount spent on VAT payments by Police Scotland the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) since their merger in 2013.

VAT charges for Scotland's national emergency services have been at the centre of a long-running row between the Scottish and UK Governments. Unlike police and fire services in England and Wales, which are exempt from VAT because they are locally-run, Police Scotland and the SFRS have paid a combined £35 million per year at a time when budgets are under pressure.

UK ministers say the Scottish Government was warned of the budget implications of merging Scotland's emergency services while legislation to enact the move was being considered. The SNP has mounted a campaign to have the exemption extended for several years.

It is now anticipated that following representations from the group of 13 Scottish Conservative MPs, the budget will include measures to ease the pressure on Police Scotland and SFRS.

A senior Scottish Conservative source told the Scotsman: "This is a problem of the SNP's own making, but there's a recognition that it might take some money from the UK to help solve it."