Scottish ministers will not appear on Alex Salmond’s Russia Today show

Scottish Government ministers will not appear on Alex Salmond's new talk show being aired on Russia Today, a spokesman for the First Minister has confirmed.

The Alex Salmond Show will debut on the Russian-state funded channel on Thursday, but the former First Minister has come under fire amid claims that the broadcaster is a "propoganda" vehicle for Vladimir Putin's regime.

Ms Sturgeon said she would have advised her predecessor against choosing Russia Today for the show.

Mr Salmond headed the Scottish Government for seven years until 2014, but asked today if any ministers from his former administration would appear on the debut show, Ms Sturgeon's spokesman replied: "No."

He added: "I don't think you've seen any Scottish Government ministers on RT anytime, so I don't anticipate that changing any time soon."

Salmond – who lost his Westminster seat in June – was unveilved as RT’s new host last week on. He has insisted that he will have editorial control.

His decision to work for the channel, branded a Kremlin mouthpiece, was quickly criticised by his successor Nicola Sturgeon, who said she had not been asked about the arrangement and would have advised against it if she had been.

Last month, Twitter banned RT ads after US ­intelligence agencies uncovered evidence the channel was part of a Russian plot to undermine the presidential election in 2016.

Mr Salmond is currently bidding to become the chairman of Johnston Press, which owns the Scotsman.