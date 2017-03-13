Scottish independence: Second vote ‘too close to call’

A new poll has revealed a second vote on Scottish independence may be too close to call.

The BMG survey, commissioned by The Herald newspaper, shows the gap is as little as four per cent, with 52 per cent in favour of the country remaining as part of the UK compared to 48 per cent backing independence.

The result comes amid speculation First Minister Nicola Sturgeon could call for a new referendum in autumn 2018.

The survey is the latest poll that appears to show support for independence has risen since the UK voted to leave the European Union.

The BMG poll found that 41 per cent supported independence for Scotland, 44 per cent would vote against the idea, 13 per cent were unsure and two per cent would not say.

When ‘don’t knows’ were excluded, the results were 52 to 48 per cent against independence.

Last week an Ipsos MORI survey found 49 per cent of Scottish people back independence, with 51 per cent wanting to stay in the UK.

Dr Michael Turner, research director at BMG, said: “At just over 48 per cent there is actually no statistical difference compared to last month’s BMG poll, which put support at 49 per cent.

“Though support for independence is up, there is still a clear majority against the idea of having another referendum before the Brexit negotiations are over. Excluding don’t knows, some 56 per cent of Scots reject the idea of holding another referendum till negotiations between the EU & UK are complete,” he added.

The poll also found that a majority, 51 per cent, of Yes voters who backed Brexit were opposed to another independence vote until the UK has left the EU.

A spokesman for the SNP said: “It is no surprise polls continue to show support for independence higher than in 2014.”