Scottish Government bans Underground Coal Gasification

A controversial gas extraction technique that could be used to exploit fossil fuels trapped beneath the Firth of Forth has been banned in Scotland.

Environment minister Paul Wheelhouse outlawed Underground Coal Gasification – an industrial process which involves converting coal to gas while underground.

Energy firm Cluff Natural Resources had planned to use the technique to take advantage of coal seams under the Scottish sea bed which cannot be mined conventionally.

The company’s plans for the UK’s first deep offshore UCG plant at Kincardine in Fife will now not go ahead.

Cluff had claimed UCG could generate £13bn pounds for the UK, with almost half of it being retained in Scotland. It also estimated almost 5,000 jobs could be created in Scotland.

Addressing MSPs, Mr Wheelhouse referred to a Scottish Government report commissioned into the technique by Professor Campbell Gemmell.

Mr Wheelhouse said the report identified problems such as soil contamination, the exposure of workers to toxins after operational failures and the production of greenhouse gases, which would make it more difficult to hit green targets.

The minister said: “Having considered the report in detail, it is the Scottish Government’s view that UCG poses numerous and serious environmental risks and, on that basis, the Scottish Government cannot support this technology. Accordingly, UCG will have no place in Scotland’s energy mix at this time. “In Professor Gemmell’s report he recommends it would be wise to consider an approach to UCG based upon a precautionary presumption against the technology, and that it would appear logical to progress toward a ban.”

The decision was welcomed by environmental campaigners including the Green MSP Patrick Harvie, who said he hoped fracking would also be banned.

The Scottish Conservatives, however, opposed the ban.

Tory Energy spokesman Alexander Burnett said: “It’s deeply disappointing that the Scottish Government is taking this stance – it’s yet another missed opportunity. The SNP has closed the door on shale, and now it’s doing the same for underground coal gasification. “These technologies could create thousands of jobs, boost the economy and lower future energy bills.”

UCG involves pumping oxygen and steam through a small borehole into the coal seam to produce a small and controlled combustion, which converts coal into gas.

The hydrogen, methane, carbon monoxide and CO2 are then siphoned off through a second borehole.

