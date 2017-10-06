Scottish council flies Catalan flag in solidarity with region

Have your say

A Scottish local authority is flying a Catalan flag in front of its headquarters following the contentious independence referendum in the Spanish province.

West Dunbartonshire council raised the Estelada, an unofficial flag typically flown by Catalan independence supporters, in front of its headquarters in Dumbarton on Tuesday following a request by an elected member.

Councillor Jim Bollan, of the West Dunbartonshire Community Party, asked for the flag to be raised after being approached by a local constituent. Provost William Hendrie supported the move.

“It’s to show solidarity with the Catalan people,” Cllr Bollan told The Scotsman.

“I think the Catalan and Scottish people have a lot in common, given their respective independence movements.

“People across the world were shocked at the force used against the Catalan people for just trying to exercise their democratic right and vote.”

The flag will fly until Tuesday.

A West Dunbartonshire Council spokesperson said: “The Provost agreed to a request to fly the Catalan flag for one week from Tuesday, 3 October, as a symbol of support for those affected by violence in the area on Sunday.”

The Titan Crane in nearby Clydebank was also lit in the colours of the Estelada.

