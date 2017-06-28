Scots Tory MPs ‘asked to defend David Mundell over DUP deal’

Some of Scotland’s 12 new Conservative MPs were called on to defend the Scottish Secretary amid claims that David Mundell’s position was “untenable” over the £1bn DUP deal.

As the sole Scottish Conservative MP before the election, Mr Mundell has been a familiar face and voice on the airwaves, but it fell to new MPs Douglas Ross and Ross Thomson to defend plans to hand cash to Northern Ireland in exchange for the DUP’s support, without any additional funding for Scotland.

The pair both served as MSPs for a year before being sent to Westminster earlier this month.

Mr Mundell said the day before the deal was signed that “any funding that goes to Northern Ireland, then Barnett rules will ensure the appropriate funding comes to Scotland.”

The SNP accused the Scottish Secretary of being “posted missing” after waiting until yesterday evening to comment. Aides said he was travelling on Monday.

Mr Thomson, the Aberdeen South MP, faced a tough examination on Good Morning Scotland when he was asked by presenter Gary Robertson whether Scottish Conservative MPs were “going to ignore any extra money that might come Scotland’s way”.

He insisted the 13-strong group would “always fight for Scotland’s corner and we’ll do so from the heart of government” and said Mr Mundell had been “very clear”.