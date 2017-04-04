Scots to lead ceremonies to mark Battle of Arras centenary

Scotland will play a key role in the international commemorations marking the centenary of the Battle of Arras this Sunday with events taking place both in France and Scotland.

The battle, which raged from 9 April to 16 May 1917, had the highest concentration of Scottish troops fighting in a single battle during the First World War.

Approximately 159,000 soldiers were killed including an estimated 18,000 Scots. The average daily death toll was 4,076, higher than the Somme or the Third Battle of Ypres.

The battle was of great significance for Scottish Regiments with 44 Battalions fighting alongside seven Scottish named Canadian Battalions.

Commemorations will see a Sunday morning service at Faubourg d’Amiens Commonwealth War Graves Cemetery in Arras conducted by the Right Rev Dr Russell Barr, Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.

In Scotland people are invited to gather at Edinburgh Castle Esplanade at 6:30pm where the service in the Scottish National War Memorial will be broadcast on a screen ahead of the 7:30pm Beating Retreat.

Among those attending the Arras ceremony will be 72 school pupils representing every local authority in Scotland.

Also attending will be Eric Moodie, 72, from Dunfermline, honouring his great uncle, Private Alexander Moodie, from Edinburgh, who lied about his age and joined the Royal Scots, aged 17. He was killed on the first day of the battle.

“I’m pretty proud he had the guts to go away and fight. It was totally different from the way the world’s going today with all the indiscriminate killing,” Mr Moodie said.

Fiona Hyslop, Cabinet Secretary for culture, tourism and external affairs, said: “The casualties had a devastating impact on those back home at the time, and resonate to this day in our collective memory. I am heartened that our young people will attend this commemoration – helping to ensure future generations will not forget the horrors and grief associated with war.”