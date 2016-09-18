Scots still split over independence on second anniversary

Support for independence remains higher than it was in 2014, a new poll has found, as Scotland today marks the second anniversary of the historic referendum.

Scots remain split down the middle on the issue of leaving the UK, the Panelbase poll for the Sunday Times finds with 48% saying they would vote Yes, while 52% want to remain in the union. This up from the 45% who voted Yes in the referendum two years ago today, while 55% said No.

But it finds that the post-Brexit spike in support for independence has fallen away, with about two-thirds of Scots opposed to another referendum being staged.

A series of events are being held around the country today, to mark the second anniversary, with pro-independence rallies being held in Glasgow and other cities, while pro-Union have stepped up their calls for a proposed second referendum to be abandoned.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon today said that independence is more important than "oil, national wealth and balance sheets".

"Two years on from the historic vote of 2014, the fundamental case for Scotland's independence remains as it was," she wrote in an article for the Sunday herald newspaper.

"The case for full self-government ultimately transcends the issues of Brexit, of oil, of national wealth and balance sheets and of passing political fads and trends."

A rally of independence supporters is to be held at Glasgow Green. A relaunch will also take place in the city of the Scottish Independence Convention. Other events are taking place in Oban and Inverness, and a rally is also planned for Edinburgh later in the week.

Ms Sturgeon has said that a second referendum is "highly likely" in the aftermath of the Brexit vote and this month launched a "listening exercise" aimed at winning over wavering Scots to independence.

Opposition leader Ruth Davidson has responded by setting up her own taskforce to map out the possibilities for Scotland after Brexit - but as part of the UK.