Scots must board ‘lifeboat of independence’ before Brexit

Scots must board the ‘lifeboat of independence’ and row ‘as fast as possible’ away from the UK to avoid a potential economic downturn caused by Brexit, a senior Nationalist has warned.

Pete Wishart said every household in Scotland faced a £10,000 hit over the next 20 years as a result of Britain leaving the European Union, with 8,000 jobs at risk north of the border.

The MP for Perth was speaking at a fringe meeting at the SNP conference in Glasgow on Monday organised by the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) on the myths and opportunities of Scottish independence. The London-based think tank has released a research paper arguing an ‘entirely federal solution’ is the most appropriate system of government for the UK.

Mr Wishart said that a new economic message - one that moved away from debates on currency and focused more on the opportunities available to an independent Scotland - was required ahead of any second referendum.

He said: “We will be having another independence referendum, not because we want it but because the Scottish nation will be crying out for it as they start to experience the horrors of Brexit.

“They will be coming to the Scottish National Party saying ‘get us out of this mess’.”

He added that “being shackled to the United Kingdom as we approach Brexit is the worst possible place to be economically”.

He continued: “We have the opportunity, there’s a lifeboat attached to the good ship UK that’s heading for that Brexit iceberg - it’s called Scottish independence. Let’s get on board that lifeboat, let’s row as fast as possible.”

With that in mind he said party chiefs had to start thinking about how to “redesign and rechart” the economic case for independence.

“We have to start thinking about it pretty soon because Brexit could collapse in two years time, he said.

“We could be leaving without any deal, the EU could just get thoroughly bored with the whining UK.”

In the run-up to the 2014 vote he said independence supporters “wasted so much time debating currency when we should have been talking about the opportunities that existed for Scotland as an independent nation”.

He stated: “How on earth did the Unionists get away with presenting the case substantially that economically rich Scotland, resource rich Scotland, Scotland that has so many fantastic economic opportunities would somehow fail as an independent country?

“Somehow we have let the Unionists get away with this and we must never ever allow this to happen again. We must start to redesign and rechart our economic case for independence, which starts by saying what a wonderful country this is and how economically prosperous we are.”

