Scots fishing leaders back UK ministers' fishing plans

Fishing leaders in Scotland say the UK Government is committed to "reasserting control" over Scottish waters and leaving the EU's Common Fisheries policy.

It is the most ringing endorsement so far from Scotland's fishing leaders of the UK Government's plans for the industry after Brexit and a rejection of claims by the SNP, including Nicola Sturgeon, that Westminster leaders plan a "fisheries sell out."

A letter from UK environment secretary Andrea Leadsom to the Scottish Fishermen's Federation (SFF) states that UK ministers would end the "mutual access" arrangement which allows French and Spanish fishermen to trawl freely in Scotland's seas.

It adds that ministers have not made any decisions about the extent to which the EU's Common Fisheries Policy (CFP) would still apply in UK law after Brexit, but states ministers will ditch elements which are "most unpopular and unworkable for the UK."

This would include the "mutual access" arrangement and EU level quota setting.

SFF chief executive Bertie Armstrong said: "Any reading of this letter in full makes it clear that the UK government is committed to ensuring we exit the CFP and re-assert control of our waters.

"In fact, at our meeting with Ms Leadsom in March she said that we are leaving the EU and we are leaving the CFP. It is evident that the government shares the determination of the entire industry to seize this opportunity to re-generate our coastal communities."

It comes after Ms Sturgeon took to social media after Ms Leadsom's letter emerged last night stating it is now "clear that Tories are planning another fisheries sell out."

The SNP has been under pressure from Scotland's fishing community over its policy to rejoin the EU as an independent state. This would mean re-joining the CFP, although party leaders insist they want to reform the policy.

Eilidh Whiteford, the SNP candidate in Banff and Buchan insisted that the letter from Ms Leadsom shows the Tories are planning to incorporate "key parts" of the CFP into domestic laws well as cooperation with other countries over the management of shared stocks.

Ms Whieford added: “That means that they are planning to use Scottish waters and our fishing industry as a Brexit bargaining chip. In doing so, they are also taking an enormous gamble with the livelihoods of those fish processors that depend on European exports by jeopardising our position within the single market."