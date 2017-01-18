Scots economy “lags behind UK” in latest economic data

Scotland’s Economic growth is continuing to fall behind the UK with the jobs picture also looking more bleak north of the border, official figures today show.

Scotland’s jobless total has jumped a massive 11,000 - while falling to a ten year low across the rest of the UK.

And although GDP was up by 0.2% in Scotland in the third quarter of last year, this just a third of the growth rate which the UK enjoyed during the same period. Growth over the year was 0.7% in Scotlnad, compared with 2.2% UK-wide.

The number of Scots now out of work stands at 139,000 over the three months to November last year, according to Office for National Statistics (ONS) data released today. But a further sign of the widening gap between the UK and Scottish economies saw UK unemployment plunge to its lowest total for more than a decade, down by 52,000.

The number of people in work in both Scotland and the UK is down, falling by 14,000 north of the border to stand at 2.6 million.

Secretary of State for Scotland, David Mundell, said: “Today’s statistics underline the need for the Scottish Government to focus all their efforts on supporting jobs and economic growth, because they paint a worrying picture.

“Whereas across the UK the news is better, here in Scotland unemployment is up, employment is down and Scotland’s economy continues to lag behind that of the UK."

He added; "The Scottish government now needs to use all of these powers to secure and strengthen Scotland’s economy”.

The Scots employment rate fell by 0.5 per cent over the quarter to 73.4 per cent. The rate is below the UK average of 74.5 per cent.

to 5.1 per cent, the Scottish unemployment is rate is above the UK’s rate of 4.8 per cent.

The Scottish Government's minister for Employability and Training, Jamie Hepburn, said the Scottish and UK economies are facing "challenging economic conditions" but said unemployment in Scotland has fallen over the year.

“It is also heartening to see how strongly we are performing in the youth labour market, where we see the unemployment levels among young Scots steadily declining," he said.

Economic activity in Scotland fell by 2,000 over the quarter and now stands at 2,743,000. Also, the economic activity rate decreased over the year to stand at 77.5 per cent.

In December 2016, the number of Scots out of work and claiming Jobseeker’s Allowance was 52,700 and claimant count, including Universal Credit was 81,500.

Liz Cameron, Chief Executive of Scottish Chambers of Commerce, said the jobless picture in Scotland was bad news.

And she added; ““It is very disappointing that Scotland’s economic growth slowed in the third quarter of 2016 and continues to trail the UK as a whole, where growth remained steady during the same period.

“Over the year as whole, Scotland’s growth has been 0.7%, compared to a far healthier UK rate of 2.2%. Scottish Government actions must be aimed squarely at increasing this rate of growth and utilising the powers at its disposal to support businesses.”