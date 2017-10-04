Scots economy falls behind UK with 0.1% growth

Scotland's fragile economy has suffered another period of weak growth after GDP grew by just 0.1% between April and June this year, it has emerged.

This is a marked slowdown from the high growth of 0.8% which the economy north of the border enjoyed in the first three months of this year.

The wider UK economy grew at three times the Scottish rate, with growth of 0.3% in the second quarter.

The Services sector grew by 0.7% in the latest figures, but output in Production fell by 0.7% and output in the Construction sector fell by 3.5%.

Scotland's economy has struggled since the North Sea downturn in the aftermath of the global oil price crash. In the final quarter of last year the Scottish economy shrank by 0.2%, but the country avoided recession with the booming growth in the early part of this year.