Scots-based family say London terror suspect is ‘good guy’

The family of the second suspect questioned over the Parsons Green bombing have insisted he is innocent and “loves the UK”, according to reports.

Yahyah Farroukh, 21, and an 18-year-old man remain in custody as detectives were granted more time to question them over Friday morning’s bomb attack on a London Underground train. Last night, a 25-year-old man was also arrested in Newport, Wales, in connection with the attack.

Farroukh’s family – including a relative living in Greenock – expressed their shock after the Syrian refugee was arrested on Saturday night as he finished a shift at a fried chicken takeaway.

His brother Hamed was reported as saying Farroukh did not mix with extremists.

He said: “He is a good guy. He works in a restaurant to make a living. He would not hurt anyone.

“My father, God bless his soul, brought us up to live decently and with high morals. Yahyah has never mingled with bad guys or militants or Daesh people.”

His sister Safa’a is reported to have said: “Yahyah is innocent, we know he is. He could never hurt a fly. Why would he hurt the family that adopted him or the country that welcomed him?”

Cousin Abo Zaid Fa, who lives in Inverclyde, added: “He is a good guy who likes to smoke, meet girls and go to the clubs. I don’t believe he is a terrorist.

“He came to visit me in Scotland last year for one week’s holiday and I have also visited him in London.

“But I haven’t spoken to him for a while. I don’t know anything about what is going on with the police.”

The family said they left Damascus, in war-torn Syria, in 2012 and moved to Egypt, where their ill father died recently.

Farroukh had travelled to the Netherlands to visit them during the Muslim holy period of Eid, shortly after the death, they said.

Scotland Yard said magistrates had granted warrants allowing the 18-year-old to be held until Saturday, and Farroukh until Thursday.

The news came as fresh CCTV footage emerged that appears to show the Parsons Green bomb suspect on his way to plant his homemade device.

The video shows a figure dressed in grey carrying a white Lidl carrier bag around 80 minutes before the explosion that injured 29 people.

Both Farroukh and the younger man, understood to be the suspected bomber, are believed to have spent time in foster care with Penelope and Ronald Jones, aged 71 and 88 respectively, who previously received MBEs for services to children and families.

A Scotland Yard spokesman said: “They both remain in custody at a south London police station. Searches are continuing.”