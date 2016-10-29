Scots asked to pray for US amid election tensions

Church leaders in the US have called on Scots to pray for the country amid growing tensions over the bitter presidential election between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.

The Presbyterian Church USA, the Church of Scotland’s American partner organisation, has asked people to pray for peace and a “non-violent transition from one president to the next”.

The Right Rev Dr Russell Barr, moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, currently in the US on official business, has backed the call saying he was “quite taken aback” by the mood in the country.

Dr Barr said Scots would “understand something of the anxieties and concerns” due to the impact of the Scottish independence referendum in 2014 and the European Union membership referendum in June.

“My American colleagues have found the tone of the campaign to be excessively aggressive and they have felt much of the content has been embarrassing and unedifying for their country,” he said.

A letter signed by key officials within the Presbyterian Mission Agency has been sent to partner churches worldwide asking them to pray for the US.