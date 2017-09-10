Scotland to start exporting cheese to France

Scotland is to start selling cheese to France, according to a new report.

Five artisan cheese are to be exported to Paris-based Desailly, one of France’s biggest cheese wholesalers, for a three-day event next week.

Orkney Smoked Cheddar is among the cheeses being shipped to France. Picture: The Island Smokery

It marks the first time cheese from Scotland will be included in the wholesaler’s range, according to Business Quarter.

The five cheeses which will be showcased by Desailly are St Andrews Farmhouse cheddar (St Andrews Cheese Company); Orkney Smokey Cheddar (The Island Smokery); Applesmoke Waxed Cheddar Truckle (Inverloch Cheese Company); Barwheys Cheese (Barwheys Dairy) and Connage Smoked Dunlop (Connage Highland Dairy).

The arrangement comes following success with exporting pizza bases to Italy, and fish to Japan.

Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing visited Clarks Speciality Foods, who are exporting the cheeses, ahead of the first shipment.

Mr Ewing said: “I would like to congratulate Clarks together with the specialist cheese producers on this success which speaks volumes about the quality of the produce they are offering and once again highlights the esteem with which Scotland’s food is held internationally.”

Susan Beattie, head of food and drink at Scottish Development International, added: “France continues to be a priority under the Scotland Food and Drink Export Plan and this is a tremendous example of our in-market specialist working closely with the Dairy Growth Board to successfully penetrate the French market.”