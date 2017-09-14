Scotland’s political elite come together to fight breast cancer

They are normally at loggerheads but today Scotland’s political leaders looked Pretty in Pink.

Alex Rowley, leader of the Scottish Labour Party, Patrick Harvie co-convenor of Scottish Green Party, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, Ruth Davidson, leader of the Scottish Conservatives and Willie Rennie, leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats joined forces in support of women with breast cancer to encourage Scots to take part in Breast Cancer Now’s Wear it Pink fundraiser.

Picture: Lisa Ferguson

Celebrating its 16th year, Wear it Pink calls on thousands of people across the UK to pull on some pink and make a donation to Breast Cancer Now.