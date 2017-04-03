Scotland’s cyber terror centre to be based in Edinburgh

Scotland’s first cyber security research centre of excellence is to be housed at Edinburgh University.

UK cabinet minister Ben Gummer will be in the city to unveil the Edinburgh facility as one of 14 new centres being created across the UK.

Cyber attack is widely seen as one of the great security threats of the new century, from both terrorists and state-sponsored threats from nations like Russia.

The research centres will specialise in developing the latest cyber security techniques to counter any looming threat and contribute to the UK’s increased knowledge and capability in the field.

All 14 universities being unveiled today, which also include Oxford and Cambridge, are recognised by the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), launched in London last month, as meeting the tough minimum standards.

Professor David Aspinall, of the University of Edinburgh’s School of Informatics, said: “Cyber security and privacy is now an essential aspect of modern life which impacts the technology we see and use, as well as the behind-the- scenes technology we rely on that supports the physical and virtual infrastructures.

“Our recognition as a centre of excellence will bring fresh impetus to our research, to help make the digital world safer for everyone.”

Last year’s US Presidential campaign was plagued by claims of cyber attack amid reports that Russian hackers intercepted emails from the Democratic national congress and made them public in an effort to secure the election of Republican candidate Donald Trump who eventually won.

Chris Ensor, Deputy Director for Cyber Security Skills and Growth at the NCSC, said: “It’s fantastic to see so many leading universities committed to trailblazing improvements to the UK’s cyber security research, and it is particularly good to see Scotland represented for the first time.

“At the NCSC, we are absolutely committed to maintaining and improving our already strong reputation as a global leader in cutting edge research, and look forward to collaborating with these establishments to make the UK the safest place to live and work online.

“These universities conduct world-class cyber security research and this initiative will improve the way academics, government and business work together – benefiting the whole of the country.”