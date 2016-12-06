Scotland drops down education rankings in key subjects

SCOTLAND is slipping down international education rankings, according to major global study which has identified declining ability in reading, maths and science.

The survey of 15-year-olds showed that standards achieved by 15-year-old pupils in Scotland in key subjects have fallen relative to other other Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

Picture: TSPL

The trend was described as “shocking indictment” of the Scottish Government’s education record by politicians following the study produced by the 2015 Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA).

In the PISA study of 2012 Scotland had been ranked above the OECD average for reading and science and average for maths. The most recent figures put Scotland at “average” in all three subjects.

Having ranked as the highest in the UK for reading and maths, Scotland now lags behind England and Northern Ireland for both subjects.

Education Secretary John Swinney said the results made for “uncomfortable reading” and showed the need for reform of Scotland’s education system.

The OECD research surveyed about 540,000 students worldwide in 2015 and uses a points system to rank 72 countries against each other, also looking at countries such as Scotland which are part of larger states.

Against its own 2012 ratings, Scotland fell 13 points in reading, seven points in maths and 16 points in science.

For reading, Scotland scored 493 points, seven lower than England and four lower than Northern Ireland.

Scotland was just two points behind both countries for maths, at 491, while in science Scotland slipped further behind England with 497 points compared to 512.

Wales is the worst-performing UK country across all three subjects, the survey found.

Scottish Conservative shadow education secretary Liz Smith said: “These shocking statistics are a damning indictment of a decade of failure under the SNP. “In 2000, Scotland was performing well above the OECD average in all three PISA measurements but in the intervening years we have slipped progressively backwards. “The fact that the SNP has been so obsessed with independence has meant that it has taken its eye completely off the ball when it comes to education. “Nicola Sturgeon says she wants to be judged by her performance on education but parents will rightly wonder what on earth her Scottish Government has been doing for the last 10 years.” Labour Education spokesperson Iain Gray said: “SNP ministers should be ashamed of these results. For all their warm words about making education a priority we are seeing performance going backwards as Scotland drops down international league tables. These are terrible results after ten years of SNP government. They must wake up to the fact that their year-on-year cuts to school budgets, teachers numbers and support staff are damaging the life chances of Scotland’s children.”

Mr Swinney said: “There is great strength in Scottish education but these results underline the case for radical reform of Scotland’s education system. The results undoubtedly make uncomfortable reading but they contain a plain message: we must continue to make the changes that are necessary to strengthen Scottish education.

“We must recognise that while Pisa is only now being published, it dates from the period in which our own statistics on literacy and numeracy were published and prompted our current programme of reform. Both sets of figures tell us the same thing. Reform is essential.

“That is why last year we launched a comprehensive programme of reform, based firmly on the independent findings of the 2015 OECD review of Scottish education.

“It is by carrying through on these reforms - no matter how controversial - that we can make Scottish education world-class again.”

