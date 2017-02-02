Scotland Budget: Greens agree deal with SNP

The SNP and Greens have done a budget deal based on raising more tax from higher earners and increasing local government spending, it has emerged.

Ahead of tonight’s budget vote, a statement issued by Patrick Harvie’s party said the Greens Party has “secured significant additional funds” from the Scottish Government to protect local council services such as schools and social care.

The deal is understood to increase the spending on council services by about £160 million.

It also includes changes to the threshold for the 40p rate of income tax paid by higher earners.

READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon slams Tory bid to block indyref2 plans

Instead of raising the £43,000 threshold by the level of inflation, the Scottish Government will maintain it at its current level – thereby increasing the amount paid in tax by those in that income bracket.

The Scottish Government has already decided to deny Scottish higher earners the UK Government tax break that will result from raising the 40 p threshold from £43,000 to £45,000 south of the border.

The Green statement said the deal was concerned with closing the gap resulting from a fall in local authority funds and added that they proposed using new income tax powers to do this.

Details of the deal will be revealed in the Scottish Parliament when Finance Secretary Derek Mackay addresses MSPs on the budget.

A Green spokesman said: “A substantial package of funding for local councils to spend on local priorities is welcome. Opposition parties have a responsibility to make a difference, and that’s exactly what the Greens are doing.”