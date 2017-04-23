School pupils get chance of seat at Barack Obama dinner

Entrepreneur Sir Tom Hunter has given Scottish school pupils the chance to compete for a table at a dinner attended by former US president Barack Obama.

The Hunter Foundation is donating a table of ten to a secondary school group – but they must first write an essay on how they would change Scotland.

Sir Tom laid down a challenge to Scottish school pupils which asks them to write an essay on what their school would do if it ran the country.

In return they could win a table at the former president’s lecture at Edinburgh International Conference Centre on 26 May.

In the invitation, Sir Tom says: “If you ruled the world … Oh, OK then, Scotland … what would you change? All you have to do is write an essay that summarises what your school would do if you ran Scotland. What would you change, why would you change it, and how?”

It adds: “Think you could run the country? Tell us how you’d do it and your school could win a table at a dinner with Barack Obama.

“The 44th president of the United States will address philanthropy and business leaders at a dinner at the EICC.

“And this is your school’s chance to be there at the event. The Hunter Foundation in partnership with Skills Development Scotland and Founders4Schools is offering one table of ten for a secondary school to attend the dinner.”

Pupils are asked to write an essay with a maximum of two pages where they can be as creative as they like.

They must also say how they will select the nine others on their table if they win.

The terms and conditions also state permission must be given from pupils’ schools to enter. They add: “At least one member of the winning group must be a teacher or adult. The prize is only for president Obama’s lecture and does not include post-lecture entertainment.”

Danny Logue, director of operations at Skills Development Scotland, said: “SDS careers advisers across Scotland work with pupils to support them to make the most of their strengths, potential and future career ambitions.

“This is a great opportunity for schools and for young people to show their creativity and innovation.”

Cash raised from the dinner will be split between children’s charities in Scotland and the Obama Foundation.

The Hunter Foundation has previously arranged for US politicians and actors including Bill Clinton, Leonardo ­DiCaprio and George Clooney to come to Scotland.