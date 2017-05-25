Same-sex marriage and apology to be debated by Kirk

Proposals to allow Church of Scotland ministers to conduct same-sex marriages will be debated at the Kirk’s 2017 General Assembly in Edinburgh today.

The influential theological forum committee investigating the controversial issue will ask the General Assembly to carry out a further study on the matter and report back next year.

It also said the Kirk should apologise individually and corporately for failing to recognise the Christian vocation of gay people.

The report states: “We recognise that as a Church we have often failed to recognise and protect the identity and Christian vocation of gay people and believe that the Church as a whole should acknowledge its faults, whose identity and Christian vocation it has failed to recognise and protect.”