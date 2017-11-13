Ruth Davidson wants more women MPs

Ruth Davidson has called for political parties to do more to promote women – and admitted the Tories are “behind the curve” on the issue.

The Scottish Conservative leader has also warned that the sexual harassment scandal of the past few weeks could deter women from entering politics.

Ms Davidson was speaking at a Women2Win fund-raising event in London last night and said greater gender equality in politics will lead to “a more balanced culture” where harassment is challenged.

Women2Win was set up by Prime Minister Theresa May in 2005 to ensure more women were selected by the Conservatives in winnable seats across the UK.

Ms Davidson said: “In truth, my party is behind the curve. With a third of female MPs in the Commons, less than a quarter of the Conservative group are women. While this may constitute a significant improvement – in 2010 it was less than a sixth – it shows how far we have still to go.”

Ms Davidson re-iterated her opposition to quotas for women, in favour of “long term solutions to the problem of helping women enter and prosper in politics.”