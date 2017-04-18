Ruth Davidson says vote Tory to oppose indyref2

Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson said she was “optimistic” about increasing the number of Conservative seats in Scotland as she pitched for the anti-indyref2 vote.

Ms Davidson said the Scottish Conservative election message was that only a vote for her party would send out the message that Scotland opposed another independence referendum.

“I very much welcome the Prime Minister’s announcement,” Ms Davidson said. The Scottish Conservatives are ready for a campaign, we are organised, and we are optimistic about the prospect of increasing our number of seats. “In Scotland, we will have a clear election message - only a vote for the Scottish Conservatives will ensure we get the strong leadership we need to get the best Brexit deal for the whole country. “And only a vote for the Scottish Conservatives will send a strong message that we oppose SNP’s divisive plan for a second referendum. “We know the SNP will use this campaign to try and manufacture a case for separation. And with Jeremy Corbyn having already said he is ‘absolutely fine’ with an immediate referendum, we also know that Labour can’t be relied to stand up to them. “By contrast, the Scottish Conservatives have the strength right across Scotland to stand up for people who oppose the SNP’s plans. “The choice is simple: it’s between a strong government led by Theresa May working to get the best Brexit deal, or a weak Labour government, led by Jeremy Corbyn, which cannot stand up to the SNP.”

She added: “The Scottish Conservatives will be fighting a Scotland-wide campaign in this election. Our aim is to gain support all over the country. We will be fighting for every vote.”

Remarkable Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland